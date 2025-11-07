12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) stock moved upwards by 16.8% to $20.4 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $377.1 million.
- Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares rose 15.59% to $25.5. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.
- Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares increased by 14.94% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Genpact (NYSE:G) stock increased by 14.4% to $43.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) shares moved upwards by 13.14% to $3.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $94.2 million.
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock moved upwards by 11.96% to $5.52. The company's market cap stands at $321.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) stock fell 40.1% to $2.37 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $56.5 million.
- CleanCore Solutions (AMEX:ZONE) shares declined by 33.62% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) shares decreased by 29.93% to $2.71. The company's market cap stands at $79.6 million.
- Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) shares decreased by 26.7% to $59.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares decreased by 26.27% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock fell 22.98% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
