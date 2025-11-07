12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 69.6% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

Losers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock declined by 27.0% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.

