12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 69.6% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock rose 27.52% to $7.46. The company's market cap stands at $472.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock rose 22.59% to $57.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $20.0.
- OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) stock increased by 16.29% to $22.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares increased by 14.44% to $3.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
Losers
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock declined by 27.0% to $0.31 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
- Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares decreased by 21.68% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock decreased by 21.55% to $2.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.5 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock fell 21.43% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares fell 21.06% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) stock fell 18.11% to $7.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
