12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) stock rose 27.7% to $78.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:GMED) stock rose 27.7% to $78.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares increased by 16.27% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:TNDM) shares increased by 16.27% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares increased by 14.13% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ORGO) shares increased by 14.13% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares increased by 13.57% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.

(NASDAQ:MNOV) shares increased by 13.57% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million. AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares rose 12.63% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ATON) shares rose 12.63% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares increased by 12.3% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares fell 46.4% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ELDN) shares fell 46.4% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million. Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares fell 34.35% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:TMCI) shares fell 34.35% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares declined by 27.93% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:NTLA) shares declined by 27.93% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) stock declined by 21.17% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $654.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:AIRS) stock declined by 21.17% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $654.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares declined by 20.4% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CDXS) shares declined by 20.4% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock declined by 17.54% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.