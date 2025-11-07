12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) stock rose 27.7% to $78.83 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares increased by 16.27% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $900.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares increased by 14.13% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $493.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) shares increased by 13.57% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.6 million.
- AlphaTON Capital (NASDAQ:ATON) shares rose 12.63% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) shares increased by 12.3% to $14.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares fell 46.4% to $2.2 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million.
- Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares fell 34.35% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $393.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares declined by 27.93% to $8.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) stock declined by 21.17% to $8.27. The company's market cap stands at $654.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares declined by 20.4% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $183.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock declined by 17.54% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
