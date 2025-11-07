12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) shares increased by 10.8% to $3.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $243.5 million.
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 9.91% to $49.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares increased by 9.06% to $66.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock increased by 9.06% to $93.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 8.43% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock rose 6.96% to $13.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares decreased by 25.8% to $2.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.
- Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) stock fell 20.92% to $64.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 17.12% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
- Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) stock fell 14.18% to $64.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock declined by 12.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
- Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock decreased by 11.94% to $7.82. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BIYABaiya International Group Inc
$0.4194-12.3%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.008.44%
ENGSEnergys Group Ltd
$3.05-23.0%
FLRFluor Corp
$49.8011.7%
FLXBingEx Ltd
$3.8010.8%
INODInnodata Inc
$66.338.92%
KRMNKarman Holdings Inc
$63.51-15.3%
PSIXPower Solutions International Inc
$62.19-23.4%
TASKTaskUs Inc
$12.651.27%
WLDNWilldan Group Inc
$93.009.07%
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.1491-17.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.