12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) shares increased by 10.8% to $3.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $243.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FLX) shares increased by 10.8% to $3.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $243.5 million. Fluor (NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 9.91% to $49.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:FLR) stock moved upwards by 9.91% to $49.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) shares increased by 9.06% to $66.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:INOD) shares increased by 9.06% to $66.42. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock increased by 9.06% to $93.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:WLDN) stock increased by 9.06% to $93.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 8.43% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.

(NASDAQ:DXST) shares rose 8.43% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million. TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock rose 6.96% to $13.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares decreased by 25.8% to $2.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ENGS) shares decreased by 25.8% to $2.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.5 million. Power Solutions Intl (NASDAQ:PSIX) stock fell 20.92% to $64.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:PSIX) stock fell 20.92% to $64.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 17.12% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares decreased by 17.12% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million. Karman Holdings (NYSE:KRMN) stock fell 14.18% to $64.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:KRMN) stock fell 14.18% to $64.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock declined by 12.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) stock declined by 12.89% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock decreased by 11.94% to $7.82. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.