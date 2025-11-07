November 7, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) stock increased by 26.1% to $59.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 21.78% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
  • Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock rose 16.25% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) shares rose 14.73% to $34.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) stock rose 8.23% to $35.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock rose 7.86% to $6.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

  • EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) stock declined by 15.4% to $9.8 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares fell 15.4% to $114.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares fell 12.55% to $25.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock declined by 10.33% to $5.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $438.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 10.11% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million.
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock fell 8.91% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $349.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

