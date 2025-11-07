12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:FROG) stock increased by 26.1% to $59.6 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 21.78% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MTC) stock fell 10.11% to $2.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.7 million. Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) stock fell 8.91% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $349.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

