12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock increased by 15.2% to $0.21 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock moved upwards by 11.38% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- Eastern International (NASDAQ:ELOG) stock moved upwards by 9.68% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.4 million.
- Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) shares increased by 8.34% to $12.2. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) stock increased by 4.57% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) stock rose 4.54% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
Losers
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock declined by 9.8% to $0.43 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) stock declined by 3.54% to $3.82. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares fell 3.14% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 2.22% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock decreased by 1.82% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares fell 1.63% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
