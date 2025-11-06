12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) shares moved upwards by 24.6% to $6.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) shares rose 23.72% to $17.94. The company's market cap stands at $221.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares rose 17.75% to $16.05. The company's market cap stands at $949.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) stock increased by 11.67% to $8.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) shares increased by 11.3% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares moved upwards by 10.98% to $8.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) stock decreased by 45.5% to $0.8 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) shares fell 35.15% to $24.84. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock fell 32.37% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock fell 26.14% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Oriental Culture Holding (NASDAQ:OCG) shares declined by 24.63% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock decreased by 23.53% to $4.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
