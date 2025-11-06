12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares rose 38.2% to $0.4 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) shares moved upwards by 25.44% to $63.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares moved upwards by 25.13% to $2.27. The company's market cap stands at $654.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) stock moved upwards by 21.95% to $20.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $307.6 million.
- LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ:LFST) stock increased by 20.99% to $5.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) shares increased by 19.49% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock fell 61.5% to $0.7 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) stock fell 31.13% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $296.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) stock declined by 23.47% to $0.03.
- Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) stock decreased by 22.38% to $12.25. The company's market cap stands at $414.2 million.
- vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares decreased by 21.62% to $19.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.4 million.
- CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) stock decreased by 20.22% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
