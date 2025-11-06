12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock increased by 60.8% to $0.44 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares increased by 48.51% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares rose 22.01% to $21.59. The company's market cap stands at $544.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares increased by 16.68% to $21.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $813.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) shares moved upwards by 14.19% to $9.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hang Feng Tech Innovation (NASDAQ:FOFO) shares increased by 12.86% to $10.0. The company's market cap stands at $60.8 million.
Losers
- Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares decreased by 74.2% to $3.15 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.
- ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) shares decreased by 36.43% to $5.18. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares decreased by 31.58% to $40.66. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock decreased by 25.09% to $6.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) stock decreased by 23.85% to $31.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock fell 23.8% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.
