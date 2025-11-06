12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) stock increased by 60.8% to $0.44 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

Losers

Energys Group (NASDAQ:ENGS) shares decreased by 74.2% to $3.15 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.

(NYSE:REZI) stock decreased by 23.85% to $31.27. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Skyline Builders Group (NASDAQ:SKBL) stock fell 23.8% to $3.09. The company's market cap stands at $115.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.