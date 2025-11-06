12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock moved upwards by 28.3% to $10.36 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) stock moved upwards by 27.36% to $355.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares increased by 23.13% to $36.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares moved upwards by 22.16% to $189.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) stock moved upwards by 19.4% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.7 million.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock moved upwards by 18.76% to $17.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) shares decreased by 40.9% to $13.6 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) stock decreased by 34.12% to $10.52. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares fell 31.59% to $6.39. The company's market cap stands at $527.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 30.08% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock declined by 28.16% to $19.47. The company's market cap stands at $814.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) stock fell 22.29% to $4.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million.

