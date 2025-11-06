November 6, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares increased by 19.7% to $8.74 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) stock rose 12.26% to $5.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Gaxos.AI (NASDAQ:GXAI) shares moved upwards by 8.6% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares increased by 7.71% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares increased by 7.46% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $4.84. The company's market cap stands at $677.1 million.

Losers

  • Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) stock fell 17.7% to $1.21 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares declined by 14.21% to $4.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $563.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nomadar (NASDAQ:NOMA) shares fell 14.15% to $8.01. The company's market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares decreased by 13.9% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) shares declined by 7.33% to $67.02. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares fell 6.97% to $8.15. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

