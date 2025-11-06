12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 52.2% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:WORX) stock moved upwards by 52.2% to $0.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) shares rose 17.62% to $9.81. The company's market cap stands at $341.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:RXST) shares rose 17.62% to $9.81. The company's market cap stands at $341.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) stock increased by 13.22% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.8 million.

(NASDAQ:FDMT) stock increased by 13.22% to $11.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $490.8 million. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares rose 12.62% to $7.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:EOLS) shares rose 12.62% to $7.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $440.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) stock rose 11.84% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $318.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:IVVD) stock rose 11.84% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $318.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares moved upwards by 10.53% to $2.99.

Losers

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI) stock fell 52.3% to $0.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

(NASDAQ:DHAI) stock fell 52.3% to $0.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. Milestone Scientific (AMEX:MLSS) stock fell 20.09% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million.

(AMEX:MLSS) stock fell 20.09% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $32.5 million. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock fell 15.65% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $680.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:ESPR) stock fell 15.65% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $680.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock decreased by 13.93% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ACHC) stock decreased by 13.93% to $17.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares fell 13.8% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ARAY) shares fell 13.8% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $163.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) shares fell 12.28% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.