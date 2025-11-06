12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 83.9% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 83.9% to $0.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Baiya International Group (NASDAQ:BIYA) shares moved upwards by 62.19% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BIYA) shares moved upwards by 62.19% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock rose 28.25% to $13.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:LZ) stock rose 28.25% to $13.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) stock increased by 18.71% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $544.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:FWRD) stock increased by 18.71% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $544.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. SES AI (NYSE:SES) shares increased by 10.31% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:SES) shares increased by 10.31% to $2.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $818.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares increased by 9.16% to $5.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $487.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) stock fell 30.1% to $5.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:ACVA) stock fell 30.1% to $5.7 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) stock decreased by 21.14% to $32.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:REZI) stock decreased by 21.14% to $32.38. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 19.43% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.

(NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock decreased by 19.43% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares decreased by 15.72% to $50.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:AMSC) shares decreased by 15.72% to $50.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. RXO (NYSE:RXO) stock fell 14.87% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:RXO) stock fell 14.87% to $15.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) stock declined by 13.86% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.