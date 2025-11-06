12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock moved upwards by 25.1% to $18.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $708.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) shares increased by 17.71% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Coherent (NYSE:COHR) stock rose 15.5% to $155.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) stock increased by 14.16% to $318.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock moved upwards by 10.04% to $102.23. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 billion.

Wellchange Holdings (NASDAQ:WCT) stock rose 8.36% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.2 million.

Losers

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares decreased by 24.6% to $12.03 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock declined by 23.99% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $55.6 million.

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock declined by 20.48% to $21.55. The company's market cap stands at $814.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) stock declined by 14.25% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $240.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) shares fell 11.23% to $412.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock decreased by 11.03% to $76.51. The company's market cap stands at $65.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.