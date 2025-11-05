12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock moved upwards by 54.4% to $8.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) shares increased by 41.03% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
- RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) shares increased by 19.76% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock increased by 18.59% to $18.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.4 million.
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares moved upwards by 17.96% to $14.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares moved upwards by 15.32% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
Losers
- QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock fell 39.1% to $6.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $83.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock decreased by 24.73% to $16.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock fell 17.73% to $54.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock decreased by 13.36% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.9 million.
- Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares fell 12.47% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock fell 10.91% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EPSMEpsium Enterprise Ltd
$10.60-10.4%
FTDRFrontdoor Inc
$54.98-16.4%
MNROMonro Inc
$17.8616.9%
QVCGAQVC Group Inc
$6.27-39.4%
RDNWRideNow Group Inc
$4.0019.8%
RIVNRivian Automotive Inc
$14.6617.3%
SLDPSolid Power Inc
$8.7355.6%
SNBRSleep Number Corp
$5.03-8.55%
SORAAsiaStrategy
$4.4239.0%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.519412.6%
WWWWolverine World Wide Inc
$16.19-26.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.