12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) stock moved upwards by 54.4% to $8.67 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) shares increased by 41.03% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $79.0 million.
  • RideNow Group (NASDAQ:RDNW) shares increased by 19.76% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) stock increased by 18.59% to $18.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $458.4 million.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares moved upwards by 17.96% to $14.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares moved upwards by 15.32% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Losers

  • QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA) stock fell 39.1% to $6.3 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $83.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock decreased by 24.73% to $16.62. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) stock fell 17.73% to $54.09. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock decreased by 13.36% to $10.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $158.9 million.
  • Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares fell 12.47% to $21.0. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) stock fell 10.91% to $4.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

