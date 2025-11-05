12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) stock rose 39.0% to $13.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $310.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) stock decreased by 37.2% to $8.76 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

(NYSE:PRGO) shares decreased by 19.1% to $16.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares decreased by 19.08% to $46.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

