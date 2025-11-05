November 5, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) stock rose 39.0% to $13.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $310.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) shares rose 34.72% to $38.23. The company's market cap stands at $509.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) stock increased by 30.27% to $9.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $747.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ:LNAI) shares rose 29.49% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $19.3 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) shares increased by 24.99% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
  • Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR) shares rose 23.45% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.6 million.

Losers

  • Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) stock decreased by 37.2% to $8.76 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
  • MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock declined by 30.47% to $0.46.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock decreased by 29.25% to $45.18. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Celegne Contingent Value Rights (NYSE:CELGR) shares declined by 20.98% to $0.03.
  • Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) shares decreased by 19.1% to $16.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares decreased by 19.08% to $46.13. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

