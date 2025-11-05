12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock moved upwards by 35.6% to $5.07 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares rose 25.83% to $0.97.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock rose 22.93% to $71.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) shares increased by 22.04% to $6.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) stock moved upwards by 21.03% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) stock rose 20.16% to $11.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares fell 58.0% to $1.08 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) shares fell 33.9% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $40.7 million.
- Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares decreased by 28.53% to $33.62. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) stock decreased by 24.84% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Texxon Holding (NASDAQ:NPT) shares fell 19.3% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares decreased by 15.88% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
