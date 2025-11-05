12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares moved upwards by 90.8% to $0.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock moved upwards by 30.99% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $661.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) shares rose 25.96% to $237.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock rose 25.85% to $1.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

Gen Digital Inc. - Contingent Value Rights (NASDAQ:GENVR) stock moved upwards by 25.59% to $5.3.

8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) shares moved upwards by 25.14% to $2.21. The company's market cap stands at $241.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock fell 28.1% to $0.6 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.4 million.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock declined by 18.61% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares decreased by 17.96% to $31.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock declined by 16.49% to $6.28. The company's market cap stands at $795.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) stock fell 15.68% to $15.01. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares decreased by 13.49% to $2.95. The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

