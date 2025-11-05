12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock rose 20.6% to $3.8 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- AsiaStrategy (NASDAQ:SORA) shares rose 16.98% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.0 million.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $21.8. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sportradar Gr (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares increased by 7.97% to $27.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ZSPACE (NASDAQ:ZSPC) shares increased by 6.24% to $0.93. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Allied Gaming (NASDAQ:AGAE) shares moved upwards by 5.95% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.
Losers
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares decreased by 12.6% to $0.94 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.5 million.
- Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) stock fell 8.03% to $47.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares decreased by 5.77% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) stock fell 5.53% to $20.86. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares declined by 5.1% to $5.22. The company's market cap stands at $124.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) stock decreased by 4.52% to $23.49. The company's market cap stands at $384.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
