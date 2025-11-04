12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares increased by 10.5% to $0.92 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- MKDWell Tech (NASDAQ:MKDW) shares moved upwards by 6.28% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 million.
- Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) shares increased by 5.4% to $21.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Fitness Champs Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCHL) stock rose 3.94% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Cango (NYSE:CANG) shares increased by 3.76% to $3.58. The company's market cap stands at $387.1 million.
- Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) stock moved upwards by 3.49% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- 707 Cayman Holdings (NASDAQ:JEM) shares decreased by 4.8% to $0.3 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares fell 3.4% to $0.7. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 2.45% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares declined by 2.3% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $86.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) stock declined by 2.15% to $11.4. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) shares declined by 1.58% to $8.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.8017-18.2%
FCHLFitness Champs Holdings Ltd
$0.4111-10.4%
JEM707 Cayman Holdings Ltd
$0.2967-6.32%
KXINKaixin Holdings
$1.6227.6%
MKDWMKDWell Tech Inc
$0.1738-21.0%
PRPLPurple Innovation Inc
$0.79950.30%
PTLOPortillos Inc
$4.94-5.73%
RVLVRevolve Group Inc
$20.06-5.82%
TALTAL Education Group
$11.61-1.40%
WENThe Wendy's Co
$8.895.46%
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$0.6993-2.87%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.