12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) shares rose 19.3% to $2.97 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.9 million.
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) stock rose 10.95% to $31.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $549.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) stock increased by 10.92% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) shares moved upwards by 5.75% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $111.8 million.
  • Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares increased by 4.71% to $7.55. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million.
  • NovaBridge Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBP) stock moved upwards by 4.68% to $4.47. The company's market cap stands at $541.7 million.

Losers

  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares declined by 12.8% to $55.66 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) shares decreased by 12.06% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) stock declined by 7.31% to $23.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) shares fell 6.9% to $78.72. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock decreased by 4.55% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $225.2 million.
  • Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) shares fell 3.76% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $17.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

