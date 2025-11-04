12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares moved upwards by 16.3% to $2.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $21.9 million.
- NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock increased by 15.41% to $4.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.6 million.
- Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) shares moved upwards by 9.17% to $26.89. The company's market cap stands at $885.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Mercury System (NASDAQ:MRCY) stock moved upwards by 7.05% to $81.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) shares moved upwards by 6.01% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.1 million.
- CDT Envirn Tech Inv Hldgs (NASDAQ:CDTG) shares increased by 5.6% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
Losers
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) stock declined by 11.1% to $630.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $56.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares decreased by 5.52% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares declined by 4.63% to $86.0. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) shares declined by 3.74% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $32.4 million.
- GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) shares decreased by 2.46% to $54.01. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) stock declined by 1.84% to $125.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
