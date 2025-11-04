12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) stock increased by 8.8% to $205.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares increased by 8.64% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $57.6 million.
- Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) stock moved upwards by 7.54% to $2.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.
- Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) shares moved upwards by 5.26% to $6.8. The company's market cap stands at $214.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) shares moved upwards by 3.74% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $410.9 million.
- Ouster (NASDAQ:OUST) shares moved upwards by 3.68% to $28.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock fell 10.2% to $6.75 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $858.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) shares decreased by 10.13% to $138.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares decreased by 2.11% to $8.36. The company's market cap stands at $390.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares declined by 1.83% to $0.82. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares decreased by 1.7% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) stock fell 1.58% to $1.88. The company's market cap stands at $58.3 million.
