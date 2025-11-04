12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) stock increased by 50.0% to $6.17 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kaixin Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock increased by 29.13% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.6 million.
- MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) stock moved upwards by 22.82% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.7 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) stock rose 16.47% to $249.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 14.64% to $2.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) stock moved upwards by 12.86% to $17.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $967.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ:ECDA) shares decreased by 23.6% to $1.55 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) stock fell 22.03% to $2.16. The company's market cap stands at $64.9 million.
- Vestand (NASDAQ:VSTD) stock decreased by 21.5% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock decreased by 15.52% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $193.8 million.
- Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) shares fell 15.33% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) shares declined by 14.93% to $3.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
