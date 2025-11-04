November 4, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares increased by 133.3% to $10.71 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.
  • Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock rose 38.87% to $21.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares increased by 29.62% to $0.67.
  • Terns Pharma (NASDAQ:TERN) shares moved upwards by 23.52% to $17.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • NewcelX (NASDAQ:NCEL) shares increased by 22.66% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) stock rose 22.23% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

Losers

  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares declined by 60.3% to $1.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $225.2 million.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares decreased by 33.29% to $16.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) shares decreased by 24.27% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $113.0 million.
  • Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock declined by 23.18% to $4.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $404.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock fell 21.84% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million.
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares decreased by 19.69% to $6.57. The company's market cap stands at $761.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

