12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) stock moved upwards by 41.0% to $6.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) shares moved upwards by 31.25% to $32.21. The company's market cap stands at $456.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) stock increased by 30.2% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.

Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) shares increased by 25.59% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares rose 21.68% to $5.7. The company's market cap stands at $139.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares moved upwards by 21.16% to $58.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock fell 33.7% to $1.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $87.7 million.

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) stock declined by 27.27% to $3.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $358.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) shares fell 24.88% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.

Mint (NASDAQ:MIMI) stock declined by 22.46% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MIMI) stock declined by 22.46% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $99.4 million. Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) stock declined by 15.69% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) stock declined by 15.69% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) shares declined by 13.95% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.