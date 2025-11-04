12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares rose 16.9% to $164.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:SANM) shares rose 16.9% to $164.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 15.23% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 15.23% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million. Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock moved upwards by 14.98% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.3 million.

(NASDAQ:LWLG) stock moved upwards by 14.98% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.3 million. Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares rose 11.45% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

(NASDAQ:RPGL) shares rose 11.45% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares moved upwards by 11.02% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) shares moved upwards by 11.02% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million. Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 10.86% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

Losers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock declined by 31.6% to $1.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock declined by 31.6% to $1.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares declined by 28.47% to $16.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ICHR) shares declined by 28.47% to $16.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 21.68% to $10.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

(NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 21.68% to $10.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock decreased by 20.42% to $18.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) stock decreased by 20.42% to $18.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares decreased by 19.37% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ADTN) shares decreased by 19.37% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares decreased by 16.69% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.