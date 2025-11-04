12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares rose 16.9% to $164.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) shares moved upwards by 15.23% to $0.78. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.
- Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock moved upwards by 14.98% to $5.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.3 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares rose 11.45% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares moved upwards by 11.02% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock rose 10.86% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
Losers
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock declined by 31.6% to $1.35 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares declined by 28.47% to $16.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares declined by 21.68% to $10.95. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock decreased by 20.42% to $18.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.
- Adtran Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares decreased by 19.37% to $8.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $834.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- XIAO-I (NASDAQ:AIXI) shares decreased by 16.69% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
