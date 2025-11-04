November 4, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • PTL (NASDAQ:PTLE) shares increased by 67.5% to $0.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) stock increased by 18.64% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $335.7 million.
  • Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) shares moved upwards by 9.69% to $22.4. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) stock moved upwards by 9.25% to $13.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.3 million.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock increased by 4.8% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.

Losers

  • Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) stock fell 17.0% to $10.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) stock declined by 14.63% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $148.9 million.
  • Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) stock fell 11.07% to $15.83. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares fell 7.28% to $181.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) stock declined by 7.07% to $318.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion.
  • Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock declined by 6.83% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

