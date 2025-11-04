11 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NYSE:DEC) stock moved upwards by 9.25% to $13.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.3 million. Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) stock increased by 4.8% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.5 million.

Losers

(AMEX:LEU) stock declined by 7.07% to $318.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 billion. Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock declined by 6.83% to $23.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $739.4 million.

