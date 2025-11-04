12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock increased by 20.1% to $2.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares moved upwards by 9.73% to $154.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock increased by 8.72% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $40.9 million.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) shares increased by 7.67% to $477.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

SOLAI (NYSE:SLAI) shares increased by 5.14% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.

(NYSE:SLAI) shares increased by 5.14% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million. AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) stock moved upwards by 5.09% to $9.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares declined by 27.8% to $16.55 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $782.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) shares fell 24.9% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares decreased by 16.9% to $10.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares declined by 15.83% to $19.89. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock decreased by 15.5% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.2 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock declined by 8.09% to $1.82. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.

