November 3, 2025 4:12 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) shares rose 5.8% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
  • NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.
  • GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) stock rose 3.21% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock moved upwards by 2.85% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
  • Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Losers

  • IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) shares decreased by 10.9% to $29.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares declined by 7.46% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) stock fell 5.45% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares decreased by 3.57% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) stock fell 3.22% to $11.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) shares fell 3.07% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $779.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLMZ Logo
BLMZHarrison Global Holdings Inc
$0.1757-8.49%
Overview
FTRK Logo
FTRKFast Track Group
$0.4701-4.41%
GAME Logo
GAMEGameSquare Holdings Inc
$0.67401.26%
GETY Logo
GETYGetty Images Holdings Inc
$1.963.99%
GTM Logo
GTMZoomInfo Technologies Inc
$11.784.99%
HAO Logo
HAOHaoxi Health Technology Ltd
$1.14-%
IAC Logo
IACIAC Inc
$32.520.93%
MYPS Logo
MYPSPLAYSTUDIOS Inc
$0.9001-3.22%
NIPG Logo
NIPGNIP Group Inc
$1.675.70%
TDIC Logo
TDICDreamland Ltd
$0.4899-2.02%
VSME Logo
VSMEVS Media Holdings Ltd
$0.6178-11.9%
XHLD Logo
XHLDTEN Holdings Inc
$0.361422.5%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved