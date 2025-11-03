12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO) shares rose 5.8% to $1.09 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- NIP Group (NASDAQ:NIPG) stock moved upwards by 3.5% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $186.6 million.
- GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME) stock rose 3.21% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
- Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) stock moved upwards by 2.85% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) stock moved upwards by 1.99% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) stock moved upwards by 1.98% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
Losers
- IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) shares decreased by 10.9% to $29.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Fast Track Group (NASDAQ:FTRK) shares declined by 7.46% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- TEN Holdings (NASDAQ:XHLD) stock fell 5.45% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares decreased by 3.57% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $116.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) stock fell 3.22% to $11.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) shares fell 3.07% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $779.8 million.
