12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:MODD) shares rose 28.8% to $0.72 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million. Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock rose 12.36% to $17.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:BDSX) shares rose 11.64% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $72.29. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:PRLD) stock rose 7.28% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million. Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:SRPT) stock fell 15.6% to $20.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock decreased by 7.93% to $12.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:RNTX) stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock fell 5.9% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ATYR) shares declined by 5.56% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares declined by 5.35% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.

