12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) shares rose 28.8% to $0.72 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.3 million.
- Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) stock rose 12.36% to $17.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) shares rose 11.64% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $54.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares moved upwards by 7.92% to $72.29. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) stock rose 7.28% to $4.27. The company's market cap stands at $89.9 million.
- Q/C Technologies (NASDAQ:QCLS) shares moved upwards by 6.82% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 million.
Losers
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) stock fell 15.6% to $20.63 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) stock decreased by 7.93% to $12.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX) stock decreased by 6.26% to $1.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock fell 5.9% to $14.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) shares declined by 5.56% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $84.8 million.
- Phio Pharma (NASDAQ:PHIO) shares declined by 5.35% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$6.33-7.32%
EXASExact Sciences Corp
$66.953.49%
MCRBSeres Therapeutics Inc
$15.16-5.81%
MODDModular Medical Inc
$0.572615.7%
PHIOPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp
$1.93-6.10%
PRLDPrelude Therapeutics Inc
$3.83141.2%
QCLSQ/C Technologies Inc
$3.37-14.8%
RNTXRein Therapeutics Inc
$1.7814.0%
SNDXSyndax Pharmaceuticals Inc
$13.720.15%
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$24.391.60%
TCMDTactile Systems Technology Inc
$15.714.25%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.