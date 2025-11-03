12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Kforce (NYSE:KFRC) stock increased by 19.1% to $29.24 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $470.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) stock declined by 15.7% to $1.66 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

(NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares declined by 2.84% to $0.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) shares decreased by 2.81% to $47.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.

