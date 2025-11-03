12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) shares increased by 9.7% to $154.0 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:HLIT) shares increased by 6.65% to $11.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares increased by 5.96% to $12.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock moved upwards by 4.12% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares declined by 12.7% to $20.0 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $773.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares fell 7.43% to $11.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) stock fell 6.73% to $67.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock declined by 2.92% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $927.1 million.

