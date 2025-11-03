12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock rose 32.8% to $0.22 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

Losers

Robo.ai (NASDAQ:AIIO) stock fell 25.8% to $0.47 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $215.4 million.

(NASDAQ:VSTD) shares declined by 16.52% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares fell 13.9% to $0.47. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

