12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 30.1% to $2.03 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 million.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock rose 15.97% to $21.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) shares moved upwards by 14.68% to $37.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.

Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares increased by 14.03% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock moved upwards by 13.94% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $27.2 million.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) stock rose 10.67% to $22.98. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.

Losers

MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares fell 30.3% to $0.46 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock decreased by 21.91% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $84.4 million.

WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock fell 17.24% to $14.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $190.6 million.

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock decreased by 17.12% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) shares declined by 16.73% to $14.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) shares fell 12.47% to $20.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

