12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 34.6% to $0.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

(NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 34.6% to $0.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. Raytech Holding (NASDAQ:RAY) stock moved upwards by 21.21% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

(NASDAQ:RAY) stock moved upwards by 21.21% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Epsium Enterprise (NASDAQ:EPSM) stock moved upwards by 19.21% to $15.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million.

(NASDAQ:EPSM) stock moved upwards by 19.21% to $15.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $178.3 million. ECARX Holdings (NASDAQ:ECX) shares increased by 8.0% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:ECX) shares increased by 8.0% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $874.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 7.59% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million.

(NASDAQ:ZCMD) shares rose 7.59% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 million. Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI) stock rose 5.12% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.

Losers

EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares declined by 21.8% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

(NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares declined by 21.8% to $0.35 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million. Boqii Holding (AMEX:BQ) stock declined by 8.76% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

(AMEX:BQ) stock declined by 8.76% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) stock declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.

(NASDAQ:RYET) stock declined by 6.56% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million. Charming Medical (NASDAQ:MCTA) stock fell 6.0% to $22.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MCTA) stock fell 6.0% to $22.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $398.0 million. J-Star Holding (NASDAQ:YMAT) stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million.

(NASDAQ:YMAT) stock decreased by 5.0% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. Ping An Biomedical (NASDAQ:PASW) shares declined by 4.51% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

