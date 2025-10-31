12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VS Media Holdings (NASDAQ:VSME) shares rose 9.5% to $0.77 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 million.

(NASDAQ:CNET) stock moved upwards by 8.16% to $2.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) stock rose 4.91% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $55.4 million.

(NYSE:TIMB) shares moved upwards by 4.02% to $23.5. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 billion. Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares moved upwards by 3.38% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.

Losers

Global Mofy AI (NASDAQ:GMM) shares decreased by 6.9% to $1.82 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) stock declined by 5.02% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) shares declined by 4.78% to $2.79. The company's market cap stands at $30.8 million.

(NASDAQ:CRTO) shares decreased by 4.67% to $21.81. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. CTRL Group (NASDAQ:MCTR) stock fell 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

(NASDAQ:MCTR) stock fell 4.51% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares decreased by 4.23% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $10.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.