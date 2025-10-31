12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) stock moved upwards by 35.0% to $1.05 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $81.4 million.
- Lucas GC (NASDAQ:LGCL) shares rose 22.62% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.
- Rain Enhancement (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock increased by 11.97% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Phoenix Asia Hldgs (NASDAQ:PHOE) stock increased by 8.16% to $20.4. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million.
- Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) stock moved upwards by 7.99% to $4.73. The company's market cap stands at $39.3 million.
- Intelligent Living (NASDAQ:ILAG) stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $9.7 million.
Losers
- Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock decreased by 8.0% to $3.8 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.6 million.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) shares declined by 6.77% to $2.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) shares declined by 6.11% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares decreased by 5.53% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Megan Holdings (NASDAQ:MGN) stock fell 5.2% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
- 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 4.84% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $58.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
