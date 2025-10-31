12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock increased by 11.9% to $2.26 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SMX) stock increased by 11.9% to $2.26 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million. MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) shares rose 6.37% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million.

(NASDAQ:MTC) shares rose 6.37% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.1 million. Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares increased by 6.24% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

(NASDAQ:UPLD) shares increased by 6.24% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.

(NASDAQ:GLE) stock moved upwards by 4.98% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million.

(NASDAQ:WRAP) stock moved upwards by 4.26% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.0 million. CI&T (NYSE:CINT) stock rose 3.52% to $4.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $633.0 million.

Losers

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares declined by 5.9% to $2.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.

(NASDAQ:TAIT) shares declined by 5.9% to $2.24 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million. Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock declined by 4.28% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.

(NASDAQ:SOBR) stock declined by 4.28% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million. AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) stock fell 4.07% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.1 million.

(NYSE:HKD) stock fell 4.07% to $2.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $531.1 million. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock decreased by 3.28% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AIRE) stock decreased by 3.28% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.5 million. Trident Digital Tech (NASDAQ:TDTH) shares declined by 3.27% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TDTH) shares declined by 3.27% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $84.1 million. Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock fell 3.11% to $1.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.