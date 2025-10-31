12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

The Generation Essentials (NYSE:TGE) shares rose 39.3% to $2.34 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $81.4 million.

Losers

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares declined by 37.6% to $2.29 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $61.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NPT) stock decreased by 17.13% to $6.05. The company's market cap stands at $161.9 million. Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) stock declined by 14.27% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

