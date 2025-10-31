12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares rose 21.7% to $19.88 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) stock rose 21.55% to $6.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) stock moved upwards by 20.16% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.3 million.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares moved upwards by 15.78% to $21.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $889.0 million.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares moved upwards by 13.35% to $33.61. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock moved upwards by 13.33% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.6 million.

Losers

Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares fell 24.8% to $0.99 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.7 million.

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock fell 23.93% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $46.5 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares decreased by 17.95% to $13.49. The company's market cap stands at $201.4 million.

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) stock fell 17.34% to $3.72. The company's market cap stands at $127.0 million.

Camp4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares declined by 11.67% to $3.56. The company's market cap stands at $81.2 million.

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) shares decreased by 11.08% to $2.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

