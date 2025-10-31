12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares moved upwards by 29.2% to $5.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.

Losers

Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 24.3% to $2.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.

(NASDAQ:FRGT) stock decreased by 8.76% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 7.33% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.