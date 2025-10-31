October 31, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • DEFSEC Technologies (NASDAQ:DFSC) shares moved upwards by 29.2% to $5.62 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
  • SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) shares rose 11.59% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock increased by 9.37% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 million.
  • flyExclusive (AMEX:FLYX) stock increased by 9.36% to $3.97. The company's market cap stands at $74.8 million.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock rose 8.32% to $18.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Greenwave Technology (NASDAQ:GWAV) stock moved upwards by 8.26% to $7.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

Losers

  • Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock fell 24.3% to $2.77 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.6 million.
  • Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock declined by 13.11% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
  • Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock fell 10.56% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $20.6 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares decreased by 9.14% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) stock decreased by 8.76% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock decreased by 7.33% to $9.08. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

