12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 13.02% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares increased by 11.29% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

(NASDAQ:DXCM) shares fell 12.69% to $59.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Azitra (AMEX:AZTR) stock declined by 9.31% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

