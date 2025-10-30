12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock increased by 23.2% to $11.65 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock moved upwards by 21.24% to $19.8. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares increased by 18.68% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) stock increased by 16.22% to $214.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares increased by 13.02% to $5.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares increased by 11.29% to $33.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) shares declined by 29.3% to $0.93 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
- Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) stock fell 19.66% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) stock fell 17.7% to $13.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.6 million.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) stock fell 12.93% to $0.27.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares fell 12.69% to $59.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Azitra (AMEX:AZTR) stock declined by 9.31% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATECAlphatec Holdings Inc
$19.8020.1%
AZTRAzitra Inc
$0.53246.95%
CRBPCorbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc
$13.94-17.4%
DXCMDexCom Inc
$63.05-7.52%
HBIOHarvard Bioscience Inc
$0.671150.3%
INTSIntensity Therapeutics Inc
$0.9801267.2%
IRTCiRhythm Technologies Inc
$214.0015.5%
MSPRMSP Recovery Inc
$0.2790-53.5%
SNSESensei Biotherapeutics Inc
$9.986.45%
TVTXTravere Therapeutics Inc
$32.869.61%
ZJYLJin Medical International Ltd
$0.2372-21.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.