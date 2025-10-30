12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) stock increased by 7.9% to $1.63 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.3 million.
- FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) stock moved upwards by 7.63% to $5.5. The company's market cap stands at $606.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares increased by 6.26% to $12.08. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI) shares rose 5.97% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) shares moved upwards by 5.32% to $87.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock rose 5.25% to $17.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Skycorp Solar Group (NASDAQ:PN) stock decreased by 9.7% to $0.64 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) stock fell 9.1% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.
- CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) stock fell 7.55% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) stock decreased by 7.28% to $73.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Ryde Group (AMEX:RYDE) stock fell 5.79% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $22.6 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) shares fell 5.7% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $15.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CWSTCasella Waste Systems Inc
$87.253.66%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.3450-14.0%
FIPFTAI Infrastructure Inc
$5.504.36%
HCAIHuachen AI Parking Management Technology Holding Co Ltd
$0.5750-1.20%
IRIngersoll Rand Inc
$75.99-4.65%
LUNRIntuitive Machines Inc
$11.45-4.74%
PNSkycorp Solar Group Ltd
$0.6400-10.6%
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$1.211.68%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.4800-14.0%
STEMStem Inc
$17.92-22.4%
ZOOZZooz Strategy Ltd
$1.54-7.79%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.