12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) stock moved upwards by 12.2% to $155.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares rose 9.87% to $124.0. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 9.42% to $8.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $326.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) stock increased by 7.95% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) shares moved upwards by 7.74% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) stock moved upwards by 7.5% to $239.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) shares fell 25.9% to $77.0 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) stock fell 16.19% to $13.0. The company's market cap stands at $579.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) shares declined by 14.44% to $5.69. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 million.
  • UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares declined by 13.13% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 million.
  • AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) stock declined by 12.58% to $206.06. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock fell 11.34% to $0.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

