12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:INTS) stock increased by 277.7% to $1.01 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares moved upwards by 51.98% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.8 million.

(NYSE:EBS) stock increased by 32.87% to $12.49. The company's market cap stands at $510.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares rose 30.11% to $94.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ADVB) stock moved upwards by 29.58% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) shares rose 24.9% to $65.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

Losers

(NASDAQ:CERO) stock declined by 88.8% to $0.2 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million. MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:MSPR) shares fell 38.35% to $0.37.

(NASDAQ:IART) stock declined by 26.25% to $11.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) stock decreased by 24.56% to $22.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:VERU) stock declined by 18.58% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million. Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) shares declined by 17.86% to $11.59. The company's market cap stands at $30.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.