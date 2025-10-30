12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares moved upwards by 48.8% to $2.68 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) shares moved upwards by 48.8% to $2.68 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. CPI Aerostructures (AMEX:CVU) shares increased by 36.44% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million.

(AMEX:CVU) shares increased by 36.44% to $3.22. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 32.11% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

(NASDAQ:AQMS) shares increased by 32.11% to $9.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock rose 19.77% to $154.97. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CHRW) stock rose 19.77% to $154.97. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) stock increased by 17.56% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million.

(NASDAQ:ACCL) stock increased by 17.56% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.1 million. Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares moved upwards by 15.64% to $17.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Losers

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 30.7% to $16.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 30.7% to $16.09 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million. Stem (NYSE:STEM) shares fell 19.88% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $193.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:STEM) shares fell 19.88% to $18.51. The company's market cap stands at $193.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock decreased by 19.01% to $45.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:TEX) stock decreased by 19.01% to $45.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) stock decreased by 18.44% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.

(NASDAQ:OP) stock decreased by 18.44% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million. YY Group Holding (NASDAQ:YYGH) shares declined by 18.17% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.

(NASDAQ:YYGH) shares declined by 18.17% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares decreased by 17.65% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.