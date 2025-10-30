12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 125.8% to $6.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 125.8% to $6.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million. ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) stock rose 49.5% to $8.97. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ARBB) stock rose 49.5% to $8.97. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock moved upwards by 35.4% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:GLE) stock moved upwards by 35.4% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) shares rose 14.83% to $54.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:FORM) shares rose 14.83% to $54.8. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.

(NASDAQ:WETH) stock moved upwards by 13.03% to $3.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares rose 11.08% to $15.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) stock fell 19.8% to $25.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:WOLF) stock fell 19.8% to $25.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock declined by 14.13% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:CPSH) stock declined by 14.13% to $3.77. The company's market cap stands at $78.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares declined by 12.78% to $211.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:PI) shares declined by 12.78% to $211.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares declined by 11.54% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.

(NASDAQ:AMPG) shares declined by 11.54% to $3.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million. Integrated Media Tech (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares declined by 10.47% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NASDAQ:IMTE) shares declined by 10.47% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million. The Growhub (NASDAQ:TGHL) shares fell 10.4% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $19.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.