12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) stock increased by 9.6% to $5.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock fell 10.1% to $35.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares decreased by 6.88% to $92.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares declined by 5.8% to $29.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

