12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Mister Car Wash (NASDAQ:MCW) stock increased by 9.6% to $5.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Sono Group (NASDAQ:SSM) shares increased by 7.98% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $68.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) shares rose 5.71% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock moved upwards by 5.59% to $1.7. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
  • Charming Medical (NASDAQ:MCTA) stock rose 5.01% to $20.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.6 million.

Losers

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) stock fell 10.1% to $35.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $53.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Cheetah Net Supply Chain (NASDAQ:CTNT) stock fell 9.75% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
  • YSX Tech Co (NASDAQ:YSXT) shares decreased by 9.06% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) shares declined by 7.72% to $362.0. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares decreased by 6.88% to $92.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares declined by 5.8% to $29.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

