12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 79.7% to $5.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CMBM) stock moved upwards by 79.7% to $5.3 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million. FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) stock increased by 13.09% to $53.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:FORM) stock increased by 13.09% to $53.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today. Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares moved upwards by 10.63% to $68.85. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:CALX) shares moved upwards by 10.63% to $68.85. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock increased by 9.25% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MOBX) stock increased by 9.25% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $44.5 million. Global Engine Group (NASDAQ:GLE) stock rose 8.8% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.

(NASDAQ:GLE) stock rose 8.8% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million. Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) stock moved upwards by 8.65% to $15.19. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.

Losers

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares fell 10.8% to $28.53 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.

(NYSE:WOLF) shares fell 10.8% to $28.53 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $795.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today. MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 9.79% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 9.79% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million. Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) shares fell 9.48% to $219.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:PI) shares fell 9.48% to $219.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) shares declined by 7.18% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $426.0 million.

(NYSE:LAW) shares declined by 7.18% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $426.0 million. Myseum (NASDAQ:MYSE) shares fell 5.82% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million.

(NASDAQ:MYSE) shares fell 5.82% to $2.61. The company's market cap stands at $11.9 million. Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) shares fell 4.25% to $123.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.